CM Jagan Mohan Reddy begins aerial survey of Kurnool

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 21 embarked on an aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Kurnool district. While the flood situation has eased in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, there were fresh floods on September 20 night in river Kundu and the Mahanandi area was affected again.

The Chief Minister will also interact with local officials in Nandyal town and take stock of the rescue and rehabilitation work in progress in the district.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Sri Sailam Dam has come down and at 9 a.m. the total inflow was 1,14,492 cusecs, according to the Dam Divisional Engineer Senanand. The engineer told The Hindu that while four gates were lifted in the past two days, on Saturday only three gates were lifted up to 10 feet, letting out 83,949 cusecs through the spillway.

From the power generating stations, 68,882 cusecs were being let into the river, taking the total outflow to 1,56,997 cusecs. Against total storage capacity of 215 tmcft, the dam was currently holding 214.36 tmctf, with water level standing at 884.80 feet against an FRL of 885 feet.

Farmlands submerged in Mahanandi mandal in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh on September 17, 2019 | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Katasani Rami told reporters that crops were destroyed over 10,000 acres and some houses were damaged. Hence, he, along with other MLAs, would request the Chief Minister to give compensation to them.

The Chief Minister started for Nandyal at noon from Tadepalli and was likely to take stock of the situation in Nandyal, Allagadda and Banaganapalle areas before reaching the Nandyal Municipal Office to interact with officials.