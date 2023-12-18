CM Jagan launches YSR Aarogyasri scheme with upgraded benefit of ₹25 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the upgraded YSR Aarogyasri scheme as a part of which people with an annual income of up to ₹5 lakh would be provided with medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh free of cost. He also launched the distribution of new YSR Aarogyasri cards.

Launching the scheme in virtual mode from his camp office at Tadepalli near here on December 18 (Monday), the Chief Minister said that 4.25 crore people would be covered under the scheme.

The MLAs, village secretariat staff, volunteers, ANMs and ASHA workers would be involved in a massive public awareness campaign from December 19 (Tuesday) on how to avail of free medical treatment for 3,257 ailments and procedures at 2,513 hospitals, he said.

Describing the enhanced coverage as “unprecedented in the country”, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the revolutionary step would prevent people from falling into debt traps due to the increasing cost of medical treatment.

“The cardholders can avail the Aarogyasri benefits at 85 super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, 35 hospitals in Bengaluru and 16 hospitals in Chennai. The government is expanding the network of medical facilities every year. As a result, the number of 104 and 108 ambulance vehicles has gone up to 936 from 226 during the TDP rule. Seventeen new medical colleges, along with the existing 11, and filling up 53,126 vacancies of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are catering to the growing healthcare needs of the people,” said the Chief Minister.

The number of people who have received treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme has gone up to 53 lakh from 22,32,000 during the TDP rule. The YSRCP government has been spending an average of ₹4,100 crore per annum on the Aarogyasri scheme when compared to the total ₹5,900 crore spent on the scheme during the TDP tenure. The YSRC government is also spending ₹1,309 crore under Aarogya Asara alone, he said.

Procedures such as bone marrow and heart transplantation have also been brought under the Aarogyasri scheme. The government has so far spent ₹1,900 crore only on cancer patients with no cap on treatment expenditure when compared to the ₹5 lakh limit imposed during the TDP rule. The government has filled up the specialist doctors’ vacancies. It is proud to claim that there is only 3.95% shortage of specialist doctors as against the national average of 61% while there is no scarcity of nurses and lab technicians,” the Chief Minister said.

The official machinery is also taking steps to supply WHO quality medicines to people at the latter’s doorstep with the cooperation of the Postal Department, besides making 562 sorts of medicines available in government hospitals, he said.

Health Minister V. Rajini, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) M.T. Krishna Babu and other senior officials were among those present.

