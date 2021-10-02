CM Jagan launches 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' initiative'

VIJAYAWADA

02 October 2021 15:21 IST

A total of 4,097 vehicles were inaugurated.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative by flagging off a huge fleet of garbage collection vehicles at Benz Circle here Saturday morning on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

"To realise the dream of Mahatma Gandhi's 'Grama Swarajyam' we established ward and village secretariats two years ago. We thus took governance close to the people. Today, we are launching CLAP. My tributes to Mahatma," Mr. Jagan tweeted before launching the sanitation drive.

The fleet of the new compact garbage vehicles which have separate chambers for dry waste, wet waste, electronic waste and hazardous waste, were lined up on the M.G. Road and proceeded to the districts upon being flagged off by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, two vehicles were damaged while on the run immediately after the fleet was flagged off. One vehicle lost control and rammed another vehicle before it.

CLAP is aimed at ensuring clean and healthy surroundings in every neighbourhood with a slogan 'Clean Villages, Clean Cities, Swachh Andhra Pradesh, Swachh Bharat'.