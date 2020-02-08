Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates first Disha Police Station in AP

Opens the first station in less than two months after making the announcement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy launched the first Disha Police Station in the State in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Disha Police Stations are model stations aimed at rendering speedy justice for female victims of Sexual assault (rape), harassment and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Fully equipped

The new police station will have a counsellor, mobile kits to collect medical and scientific evidence, and care takers to help the victims who come to the station.

Soon, similar police stations would be set up in the remaining 17 police districts and Commissionerates across the State.

‘Will bring down crimes against women’

“Disha Police Stations will bring down crimes against women in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Pilli Subashchandra Bose, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, other ministers, MPs, MLAs, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, and others attended the inauguration programme.

Feb 8, 2020

