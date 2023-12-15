GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Jagan hands over ₹30 lakh cheque to kin of constable who died due to Cyclone Michaung

Kumar was on duty and riding a bike on Kadapa-Chennai National Highway, on December 5, when a tree fell on him killing him

December 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gives away the cheque to the family members of APSP constable Satya Kumar. Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy is also seen.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gives away the cheque to the family members of APSP constable Satya Kumar. Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh to the family members of Andhra Pradesh Special Police constable Satya Kumar who lost his life due to the Michaung cyclone in Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister also instructed Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to issue a GO allotting a job to Satya Kumar’s son, Santosh Kumar, on completion of his graduation.

The APSP constable, who was on duty, died when a tree fell on him while he was travelling on the Kadapa-Chennai National Highway on December 5.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away the cheque to the constable’s wife, S. Raji, and his son Santosh Kumar. The government will support Satya Kumar’s family in all aspects, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

