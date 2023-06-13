HamberMenu
CM Jagan gives nod to new projects in Pedakurapadu Assembly Constituency in A.P.

Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge on the River Krishna at Maddilapadu in the constituency, with an estimated cost of ₹60 crore

June 13, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - KROSURU (PALNADU)

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, checking the books distributed to students at a model school in Palnadu district’s Krosuru on Monday.

After launching the distribution of kits under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme on Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended various development functions and sanctioned new projects in Pedakurapadu assembly constituency in Palnadu district.

New bridge

He laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge on the River Krishna at Maddilapadu in the constituency, with an estimated cost of ₹60 crore. This bridge will reduce the distance between Palnadu district and Hyderabad in Telangana by at least 80 km. Once built, it will allow people from Sattenapalli and other areas to reach their destinations without crossing Guntur and Vijayawada, which will, in turn, reduce the traffic burden on these two cities. 

The CM sanctioned a road from Amaravati to Rajupalem with an estimated cost of ₹150 crore. Another road, between Madipadu village and Pulichintala project, was also sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. It will be developed by the Roads and Buildings department. At Krosuru, he inaugurated the newly built polytechnic college.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pose for a groupie with students at Krosuru model school in Palnadu district on Monday.

Rehabilitation

He said the YSRCP government provided ₹140 crore for the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of people affected by the Pulichintala irrigation project, which was constructed in Pedakurapadu assembly constituency during his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure. The CM also sanctioned an R&R package for the remaining 128 families of Emmajigudem.

Mr. Jagan also sanctioned ₹45 crore for the construction of a lift irrigation project at Tallacheruvu village in Atchampet mandal of the constituency.

Meanwhile, Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said the government was distributing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to over 1.8 lakh schoolchildren in the district at a cost of ₹45.02 crore.

Andhra Pradesh

