CM Jagan expected to offer doles during his visit to Sullurpeta on Fisheries Day

November 18, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy inspecting arrangements at Sullurpeta in Tirupati district on Friday for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to announce doles for the fisherfolk community during his scheduled visit to Sullurpeta on November 21, coinciding with Fisheries Day.

The district reorganisation undertaken last year brought the coastal constituencies of Sullurpeta and Gudur into the Tirupati district, which is part of Rayalaseema region. This is the first major programme organised by the fisheries department in Tirupati district after the rejig exercise.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Friday inspected the arrangements along with Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy at the Apache plant site in Mambattu village, where a helipad is being developed to facilitate the landing of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s helicopter.

At a coordination committee meeting held in Sullurpeta town with Tirupati Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, MLCs Meruga Murali, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, MLAs K. Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta), K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu), State Community Development Board Chairman Nedurumalli Ram Kumar and others, the Collector said that the Chief Minister would participate in a slew of development programmes, including laying the foundation stone for a modern fish landing centre at Pudirayadoruvu in Gudur constituency and distribution of assets.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the photo exhibition arranged at the venue before addressing the public. The officials reviewed the seating enclosures, drinking water facility, public address system, LED backdrop, uninterrupted power supply, standby generator, sanitation and medical camp at the venue. Cultural troupes have been roped in to perform skits highlighting the welfare schemes of the government.

