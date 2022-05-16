CM Jagan credits ₹3,758 crore Kharif investment aid to farmers

If ryots are good, the State will flourish, says CM

Women presenting the model of a plough to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM-Kisan Schemes programme held at Ganapavaram village in Eluru district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers and the welfare schemes were designed in such a way to bring change in the lifestyles of the ryots.

“By God’s grace, there was no drought in a single mandal in State. Water levels in all reservoirs were full and the groundwater level was increased, even in Ananthapur district in last three years,” the Chief Minister said.

Participating in YSR Rythu Bharosa programme at Ganapavaram village in Eluru district on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually credited ₹3,758 crore, to about 50.10 lakh farmers as investment assistance for Kharif crop. The amount will be credited by the end of May under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM-Kisan Schemes, he said.

The State Government will extend assistance for Kharif crop in three phases. i.e. ₹7,500 before Kharif, ₹4,000 in October during the harvest period and ₹2,000 during Sankranthi period this year, under YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme, he said.

Reiterating that top priority was being given to agriculture, dairy, aqua and other farmers, the Chief Minister said the government has introduced an e-Crop booking facility, interest-free loans, crop insurance and providing the sale of agriculture equipment through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

To encourage agriculture, ₹1,282 crore loans were given under ‘O’ percent loans, extended ₹5,000 crore insurance and ₹2,403 crore power subsidy was given to aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained.

Blames TDP

Launching a scathing attack on Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its president N. Chandrababu Naidu and some media organisations, the Chief Minister said the TDP Government which said that agriculture was waste has even opened fire on farmers and killed them.

He appealed the farmers to compare the past and the present and blamed Mr. Naidu for deceiving the farmers. The Opposition party has deleted its 2014 election manifesto from its website, but the YSR Congress Party MLAs were making door-to-door visits and explaining the achievements of of their manifesto, he said.

Visits stalls

“I don’t want to make politics, but I am think about ryots’ welfare. Jagan is your son and his behaviour will not change before and after the elections. Farmers should tell the facts to those who are making false statements on agriculture,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Earlier, he went round the stalls arranged by agriculture and horticulture farmers at Chintalapati Murthy Raju Government Degree College. Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh gave a presentation on implementation of YSR Rythu Bharosa in the district.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, Transport and district in-charge Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasu Babu, MLAs, MLCs and officers participated.