CM is obstructing trial in ‘Kodi Kathi’ case, allege kin of accused

The Kodi Kathi case pertains to the attack on Jagan at the Visakhapatnam airport back in 2018

February 03, 2024 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
J. Savitri, mother of ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinivas, his brother, Subba Raju and leaders of various parties exiting Raj Bhavan, after meeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in Vijayawada on Friday.

J. Savitri, mother of ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinivas, his brother, Subba Raju and leaders of various parties exiting Raj Bhavan, after meeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is obstructing the trial in the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case, the family members of the main accused, Janupalli Srinivasa Rao, and local social activists alleged on Friday.

The family members of Srinivasa Rao met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan and submitted a representation to him in this regard on Friday.

The Kodi Kathi case pertains to the attack on Mr. Jagan at the Visakhapatnam airport back in 2018 when he was Leader of the Opposition. Srinivasa Rao allegedly attacked Mr. Jagan with a knife used in rooster fights (called Kodi Kathi in Telugu).

“Srinivasa Rao has been languishing in jail for the last five years as Mr. Jagan is not attending court citing various reasons. We are undergoing a lot of suffering due to this,” his mother J. Savitri said. She was accompanied by her other son Subba Raju, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, JSP leader P. Mahesh, and other activists.

Ms. Savitri appealed to the Governor to intervene into the matter and ensure that her son gets bail in the case.

