CM is accepting authority for performance appraisal of all IAS officers

VIJAYAWADA

10 April 2021 21:50 IST

Govt. prescribes reporting, reviewing, accepting authorities for PARs of AIS officers

The government on Saturday prescribed the reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities for the writing of Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) of the All India Services Officers (IAS, IPS and IFS) of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

G.O. Rt No.726 issued to that effect by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das mentioned the Chief Minister as the accepting authority related to the performance appraisal of all IAS officers, including the Chief Secretary (CS), except the Secretary to the Governor.

The CS, Secretary to Governor and Secretaries in the CMO have neither reporting nor reviewing authority. All other IAS officers have reporting and reviewing authorities and CM as the accepting authority.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Special Chief Secretaries / Principal Secretaries have CS as the reporting authority but no reviewing authority.

As far as the IPS officers are concerned, the Director General of Police and Principal Secretary (Home) have CS as the reporting authority and CM as the accepting authority but none as the reviewing authority.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has the CS and the CM as reporting and accepting authority respectively but no reviewing authority.

The G.O. said the PARs on the performance, character, conduct and qualities of every member of the AIS have to be written for each financial year as per No.5 of the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007.

The State government has reviewed the existing channel for writing of PARs and revised the same in order to ensure uniformity and control of the executive over the administration for effective public service delivery.