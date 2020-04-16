CM: involve SHGs in making of masks

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that self-help groups be involved in the making of masks and priority given to distribution of three masks per head in hotspots.

Mr. Jagan also instructed the officials to extend a financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to people from weaker sections being sent home from quarantine centres, to enable them to buy nutritious food thereby develop immunity.

Addressing a review meeting on COVID-19 at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said efforts should be made to improve the facilities in the quarantine centres while spreading awareness on social distancing which proved to be effective in checking the spread of the disease.

Focus on aqua exports

He said the lists of beneficiaries of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ and ‘Matsyakara Bharosa’ schemes should be displayed on village secretariats’ premises.

He instructed the officials to ensure unhindered export of aqua products to other States.

Deputy CM and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang, and Special CS (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.