CM invites P. Sainath to be part of agriculture mission

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited Magsaysay Award winner and journalist P. Sainath to be part of the State’s agriculture mission.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with Mr. Sainath, YSRCP agricultural wing chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy and Chief Advisor Ajeya Kallam late on Thursday, and exchanged his ideas on various farmer-friendly initiatives that included ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’, safeguarding the interests of tenant farmers, interest-free loans to farmers, free borewells, nine-hours free power, and setting up a corpus of ₹3,000 crore for stabilising the prices of produce.

When asked to take an active part in it, Mr. Sainath reportedly said he would not be part of any commission. The recommendations of even the best commissions had not seen the light of the day, he reportedly said.

Mr. Reddy explained that the government was not interested in commissions, and that it was going to have an agriculture mission with the CM as its Chairman, and asked Mr. Sainath to be part of it.

