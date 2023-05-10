HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh CM invited to Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam

The Endowments Minister also invited the Chief Minister to Maha Rudra Sathachandi Vedaswahakarapurvaka Maha Kumbhabhishekam, to be performed at Srisailam from May 25 to 31.

May 10, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana inviting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam in Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana inviting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam in Vijayawada, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam, scheduled to be performed at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada from May 12 to 17.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana and priests, met the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli and extended the invitation for special rituals such as Ashtottara Shata Kundatmaka Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahita Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam. The rituals will be organised by the Endowments Department.

The Endowments Minister also invited the Chief Minister to Maha Rudra Sathachandi Vedaswahakarapurvaka Maha Kumbhabhishekam, to be performed at Srisailam from May 25 to 31.

