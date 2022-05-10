CM invited to inaugurate TTD temple in Odisha
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday and invited him to inaugurate the newly constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The rituals will start on May 21 and idol installation will take place on May 26. TTD Deputy EO Gunabhushan Reddy and AEO Doraswamy also accompanied the TTD Chairman.
