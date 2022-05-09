CM invited for pontiff’s birthday fete
Representatives of Avadhoota Datta Peetham on Monday called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli and invited him to attend the 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy.
Datta Peetham executive trustee H.V. Prasad and trustee T. Ramesh gave the invitation to the Chief Minister. TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy was present on the occasion.
