Jagan interacts with party cadre from Vijayawada East segment

January 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with party activists from Vijayawada East Assembly Constituency and exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government in the past three-and-a-half years.

During the meeting held at the camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan emphasised the importance of the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam programme to reach out to the people highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and insisted on receiving feedback.

‘To further strengthen the party at the grass root level, we are appointing secretariat-wise conveners and house chiefs for every 50 to 70 houses and they will be involved in party activities.

“A male and female cadre will be incharge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material. No matter how small a problem anyone has, it should be solved and welfare should be reached to all the eligible. Persons who missed out to receive the benefits for various reasons will be covered twice in a year, he said. Around 88% of the houses in the State are benefited by the welfare done by the government,’ he said.

Referring to Vijayawada East Constituency, he said 14 out of 21 wards were won by the party. Even where there was an opposition MLA, the party was able to win more wards. Asserting that winning all 175 Assembly seats was not an impossible task, Mr. Jagan called on the cadre to strive to achieve the goal of winning all 175 seats keeping differences aside.

Vijayawada East Constituency coordinator Devineni Avinash and YSRCP NTR District President Vellampalli Srinivas were present.