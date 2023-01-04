ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan interacts with party cadre from Vijayawada East segment

January 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Mminister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with Devineni Avinash during the Vijayawada East Assembly constituency meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with party activists from Vijayawada East Assembly Constituency and exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government in the past three-and-a-half years.

During the meeting held at the camp office  on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan emphasised the importance of the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam programme to reach out to the people highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and insisted on receiving feedback.

‘To further strengthen the party at the grass root level, we are appointing secretariat-wise conveners and house chiefs for every 50 to 70 houses and they will be involved in party activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A male and female cadre will be incharge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material. No matter how small a problem anyone has, it should be solved and welfare should be reached to all the eligible. Persons who missed out to receive the benefits for various reasons will be covered twice in a year, he said. Around 88% of the houses in the State are benefited by the welfare done by the government,’ he said.

Referring to Vijayawada East Constituency, he said 14 out of 21 wards were won by the party. Even where there was an opposition MLA, the party was able to win more wards. Asserting that winning all 175 Assembly seats was not an impossible task, Mr. Jagan called on the cadre to strive to achieve the goal of winning all 175 seats keeping differences aside.

Vijayawada East Constituency coordinator Devineni Avinash and YSRCP NTR District President Vellampalli Srinivas were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US