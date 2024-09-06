CM inspects flood-hit areas near Budameru

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 5 (Thursday) visited the areas where the Budameru rivulet caused widespread inundation following bouts of heavy rain on August 31 and September 1.

Mr. Naidu inspected Enikepadu and interacted with the farmers who lost their crops. He visited the Ryves Canal. He went to the Eluru Canal on a punt and took stock of the flood situation.

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing work to plug the breaches developed at Budameru and enquired about the steps being taken to keep the situation under control in case of another spell of heavy rain.

Later, Mr. Naidu went to Devi Nagar, Pasuputhota and the Government Press area where the flood caused a substantial damage. He walked on the railway track near Devi Nagar and took a look at the surge of water.

