GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inspects flood-hit areas near Budameru

The Chief Minister interacts with the farmers who have lost their crops to flood

Published - September 06, 2024 04:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the flood situation near Enikepadu in NTR district on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the flood situation near Enikepadu in NTR district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 5 (Thursday) visited the areas where the Budameru rivulet caused widespread inundation following bouts of heavy rain on August 31 and September 1.

Mr. Naidu inspected Enikepadu and interacted with the farmers who lost their crops. He visited the Ryves Canal. He went to the Eluru Canal on a punt and took stock of the flood situation. 

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing work to plug the breaches developed at Budameru and enquired about the steps being taken to keep the situation under control in case of another spell of heavy rain. 

Later, Mr. Naidu went to Devi Nagar, Pasuputhota and the Government Press area where the flood caused a substantial damage. He walked on the railway track near Devi Nagar and took a look at the surge of water.

Published - September 06, 2024 04:17 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.