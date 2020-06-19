CM inaugurates tourism control rooms

The objective of setting up control rooms by the tourism wing is to ensure safe operation of the tourist boats in the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

Speaking after inaugurating nine control rooms set up at different tourist destinations across the State in the online mode from his residence on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to the ghastly boat capsize at Kachuluru that had claimed many lives, and said the control rooms manned by personnel of nine departments were set up to avert any such possible accidents in the future.

He said the personnel at these control rooms would monitor key aspects such as registration of the vessels, fitness tests and availability of life-saving equipment.

Addressing via a video link, the Chief Minister asked Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, who, along with Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, attended the inaugural function of resumption of boating activity at Berm Park in Bhavanipuram, to review boating activity every week. He wanted strict monitoring of the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure put in place for the purpose.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said people could visit the tourist destinations and enjoy boating with their families without any fear since a fool-proof system was put in place.

The Collector said, to begin with, nine boats, including three speed boats and a Jet Ski, would be operated. He said people could enjoy these recreational facilities, but in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

The nine control rooms are located at Singanapalli (West Godavari); Gandi Pochamma (East Godavari); Perantalapalli (West Godavari); Pochavaram (West Godavari); Rajahmahendravaram (East Godavari); Rushikonda beach (Visakhapatnam); Nagarjuna Sagar Boating Point (Guntur); Srisailam Boating Point (Kurnool); and Berm Park in Vijayawada (Krishna district).

Each control room has a manager from the Revenue Department, a system operator, inspection staff, and lifeguards and swimmers from the Tourism Department, a liaison officer from the Water Resource Department and security personnel from the Police Department.