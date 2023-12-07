ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates rebuilt sub-temples, development works at Durga temple, lays stone for many other projects

December 07, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Jagan has darshan of Goddess, receives blessings from priests

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laying the stone for development works at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a slew of development projects worth ₹216.05 crore atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanakadurga, here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister laid the stone for the construction of a ₹15-crore staircase in front of the Rajagopuram, ₹13-crore elevated queue complex, ₹27-crore Anna Prasadam Potu (kitchen), ₹7-crore Puja Mandapam, ₹30-crore Anna Prasada Bhavanam and a ₹23.50-crore additional queue complex on the south side.

He also laid the stone for works worth ₹33 core for a multi-level car parking facility, ₹7.75-crore Maharaja Dwaram at Kanaka Durga Nagar entrance, ₹7.5-crore Rajamargam, ₹18.30-crore remodeling of queue complex at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, ₹5-crore granite Yagasala, ₹19-crore complex for devotees’ hair offerings, and a ₹10-crore multi-facility complex, which includes a cowshed.

Malleswara Swamy temple

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Malleswara Swamyvari temple constructed at a cost of ₹5.60 crore and eight temples reconstructed with an expenditure of ₹3.87 crore. He also inaugurated the ₹4.25-crore Indrakeeladri Protection System (rockfall mitigation), ₹3.25-crore water management and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, a ₹5.66-crore solar power station and the temples of Vinayaka and Anjaneya constructed on the step-way. 

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga and received the blessings of Vedic scholars. The temple officials gave him prasadam and presented a portrait of the Goddess. 

On arrival, he was welcomed with poornakumbham by the temple archakas.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Home Minister T. Vanita, MLAs V. Srinivas, M. Vishnu, Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Mahammad Rohulla, Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, temple Trust Board Chairman K. Rambabu, and other leaders and senior officials were present.

