May 31, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy, visited the Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan, a facility for the sick and destitute, here on May 30 (Tuesday). The Chief Minister inaugurated a new complex constructed for the destitute.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife went around the campus and interacted with the inmates for nearly 40 minutes.