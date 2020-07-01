CM inaugurates cancer care centre at GGH in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2020 23:15 IST

NATCO Trust collaborates with State to set up the AERB-approved facility

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy remotely inaugurated a comprehensive cancer care centre jointly set up by the State government and the NATCO Trust at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur, from his camp office on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy complimented NATCO Trust chairman Nannapaneni Venkaiah Chowdary for collaborating with the government in providing free cancer treatment to the poor.

Advertising

Advertising

The cancer centre, which has the approval of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), would render medical, surgical and radiological services. Another such centre was being established in Kurnool, and it was targeted to be completed in a year.

Electronic health records

The Chief Minister said the government would be preparing electronic health records of each individual that would help in better targeting the health care services. These records would be linked up with the village clinics and also ‘104’ ambulances. Aarogyasri health cards containing QR codes distributed to 1.42 crore persons was a step in that direction, he said.

The doctors in the ‘104’ ambulances would be visiting every household in his / her jurisdiction at regular intervals and gather the information about their health.

Hike in salaries

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the salaries of emergency medical technicians in ‘108’ ambulances was being increased from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 depending on their service. Similarly, the salaries of drivers was being increased to ₹18,000 to ₹28,000.

Sixteen new medical colleges were in the process of being set up, in addition to the 11 existing ones. Tenders for them would be invited by August 15, he added.