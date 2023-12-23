CM inaugurates advanced cluster of hospitals at ₹125 Crore in Kadapa

December 23, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) as the ‘ruby in the crown’ (Thalamanikam) of the Rayalaseema region, owing to its dedicated team of doctors and exceptional medical services.

The CM on Saturday inaugurated the Dr. YSR Institute of Mental Health built with modern infrastructure on the premises of the RIMS costing ₹125 crore — it includes the Dr. YSR Cancer Care Center and Dr. LV Prasad Eye Hospital.

District in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Anjad Basha, Health Minister Viddala Rajini, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, and senior officials of the State medical and health wing were present at the inaguaration.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that crores were spent to provide better medical services through RIMS Teaching Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Research Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital, and L.V. Prasad Hospital. “As a medical hub providing state-of-the-art medical services in Rayalaseema, services will be expanded in RIMS affiliated hospitals,” he said.

He further urged the super specialty doctors to strengthen the medical sector by focusing on the management and ownership of equipment in their respective departments.

Mr. Jagan said that the super specialty hospital would provide services in ten super specialty departments like Cardiology, Neurology, Medical Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Plastic Surgery, and Paediatric Surgery. It included 300 beds in the general ward, patient care units, 100 beds for ICUs, 12 beds for casualty, and 40 beds for others.

Besides, 12 modular operation theatres, a central laboratory for all super specialties, a radiology department, CSSD, a central pharmacy, an advanced catheter lab, an advanced blood bank, and advanced CT & MRI scanning centres were set up.