CM hints at slightly early polls, tells YSRCP cadre to buckle down

December 15, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lending credence to the likelihood of early elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly said in Friday’s Cabinet meeting that the general elections might be held slightly before schedule and sounded confident about facing them.

“The election notification may be released 20 days in advance than expected. Keeping it in mind, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and activists from the grassroot level should work more efficiently so that the party wins the elections,” he observed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, in the same vein, cautioned YSRCP leaders on the ‘‘misinformation campaign unleashed by the opposition parties.’‘ “The YSRCP should effectively counter their propaganda, as otherwise people may get influenced by their false narrative,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told them.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has essentially set the tone for what is going to be a no-holds-barred electoral battle against the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, having done considerable work towards that over the last few months.

The reshuffle of the Assembly constituency in-charges a few days ago, done on the basis of an assessment of internal surveys, the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and a host of other public outreach progammes, indicates the sense of urgency that crept into the YSRCP to brace for the elections. More such organisational shake-ups are said to be in the offing.

The YSRCP leaders are duly shifting the gears as the elections are looming even as the TDP and the JSP are trying to get their act together while the BJP is also looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor like all other parties.

