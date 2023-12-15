GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM hints at slightly early polls, tells YSRCP cadre to buckle down

Counter ‘misinformation campaign’ unleashed by opposition parties, says Jagan at Cabinet meet

December 15, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lending credence to the likelihood of early elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly said in Friday’s Cabinet meeting that the general elections might be held slightly before schedule and sounded confident about facing them. 

“The election notification may be released 20 days in advance than expected. Keeping it in mind, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and activists from the grassroot level should work more efficiently so that the party wins the elections,” he observed. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, in the same vein, cautioned YSRCP leaders on the ‘‘misinformation campaign unleashed by the opposition parties.’‘ “The YSRCP should effectively counter their propaganda, as otherwise people may get influenced by their false narrative,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told them. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has essentially set the tone for what is going to be a no-holds-barred electoral battle against the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, having done considerable work towards that over the last few months. 

The reshuffle of the Assembly constituency in-charges a few days ago, done on the basis of an assessment of internal surveys, the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and a host of other public outreach progammes, indicates the sense of urgency that crept into the YSRCP to brace for the elections. More such organisational shake-ups are said to be in the offing. 

The YSRCP leaders are duly shifting the gears as the elections are looming even as the TDP and the JSP are trying to get their act together while the BJP is also looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor like all other parties.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.