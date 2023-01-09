HamberMenu
CM hands over bonus cheque to dairy farmers of Kurnool Milk Union

January 09, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over the replica of a cheque to the representatives the Kurnool Milk Union at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over the replica of a cheque to the representatives the Kurnool Milk Union at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over a cheque for ₹7.20 crore towards bonus to dairy farmers on behalf of the Kurnool Milk Union (Vijaya Dairy) at his camp office near here on Monday.

The Milk Union Chairman S.V. Jagan Mohan Reddy said their cooperative society had earned ₹27 crore profit in the past two years due to the initiatives of the Government.

He also explained to the Chief Minister the comprehensive functioning of the milk union and plans for the future.

MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Gangula Bijendra Reddy, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Kurnool Milk Union MD Parameshwar Reddy, Deputy Director Rajesh, society directors G. Vijaya Simha Reddy, U. Ramana and dairy farmer N. Saralamma were present.

