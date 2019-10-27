Andhra Pradesh

CM greets people on Deepavali

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday greeted the people of the State and Telugu-speaking community across the world on the eve of Deepavali.

In his message, Mr. Jagan said the festival of lights symbolises the victory of the good over evil. He wished that the festival brightens every home and brings joy and contentment to the people.

