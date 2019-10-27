CM greets people on Deepavali

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday greeted the people of the State and Telugu-speaking community across the world on the eve of Deepavali.
In his message, Mr. Jagan said the festival of lights symbolises the victory of the good over evil. He wished that the festival brightens every home and brings joy and contentment to the people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.