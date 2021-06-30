CM greets Olympic participants from A.P.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a cheque for ₹5 lakh P.V. Sindhu.

GUNTUR

30 June 2021 23:31 IST

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the three sportspersons from the State, P.V. Sindhu, R Satwik Sairaj, and Rajani, who would be representing the country in the Tokyo Olympics, and awarded ₹5 lakh each to them.

The Chief Minister also handed over the G.O. copy of allotment of two acres of land to set up a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam to P.V. Sindhu.

Advertising

Advertising

Rajini (women's hockey), who hails from Chittoor district, has been attending training sessions in Bengaluru and her parents attended the event.

Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsettii Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary Ram Gopal, SAAP employees were present on the occasion.