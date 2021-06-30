Andhra Pradesh

CM greets Olympic participants from A.P.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a cheque for ₹5 lakh P.V. Sindhu.  

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the three sportspersons from the State, P.V. Sindhu, R Satwik Sairaj, and Rajani, who would be representing the country in the Tokyo Olympics, and awarded ₹5 lakh each to them.

The Chief Minister also handed over the G.O. copy of allotment of two acres of land to set up a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam to P.V. Sindhu.

Rajini (women's hockey), who hails from Chittoor district, has been attending training sessions in Bengaluru and her parents attended the event.

Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsettii Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary Ram Gopal, SAAP employees were present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 11:32:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-greets-olympic-participants-from-ap/article35067369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY