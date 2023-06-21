CM grants financial aid for ailing persons’ treatment

June 21, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded favourably to a plea for financial aid by two persons for their ailing family members on Tuesday and directed the official concerned to extend an instant grant of ₹1 lakh to each of them.

While on his way back from the ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ programme, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and YSR Congress Party’s in-charge for Vijayawada East constituency Devineni Avinash represented to him the case of Gudavalasa Krishnaveni, a resident of Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada city, whose husband Seela Raghavendra Rao, 40, is suffering from cancer for the last three years. She said that due to his deteriorating medical condition, doctors treating him had prescribed CAR T-cell therapy.

Responding to her plea, the Chief Minister directed NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao to do the needful and the latter handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Ms. Krishnaveni within an hour in his office.

Acting on the directions of the Chief Minister, the Collector also gave a cheque of ₹1 lakh to a couple, Kolusu Venkata Naga Ramamohan Rao and Naga Sudha, for the treatment of their 25-year-old son K. Venkata Kalyan who needs a lung transplantation.

The Collector enquired about the health of both the persons undergoing treatment and assured their families that the government would ensure adequate treatment to them.

