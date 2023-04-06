ADVERTISEMENT

CM grants ₹63 cr. for drinking water project in Chilakaluripet

April 06, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - LINGAMGUNTLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after launching the Family Doctor Programme here on Thursday, extended financial and other support for various development works in the Chilakaluripet Assembly Constituency on the request of the local MLA and Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy granted ₹63 crore to expedite the drinking water project at Chilakaluripet besides agreeing to construct Ambedkar Bhavan and Community Bhavans for BCs and Kapus. He instructed the District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti to provide the necessary three-acre land for Muslim burial ground.

The Chief Minister also examined the Village Health Clinic established here and other stalls and interacted with the doctors and the paramedical staff.

