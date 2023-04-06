HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM grants ₹63 cr. for drinking water project in Chilakaluripet

April 06, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - LINGAMGUNTLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after launching the Family Doctor Programme here on Thursday, extended financial and other support for various development works in the Chilakaluripet Assembly Constituency on the request of the local MLA and Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy granted ₹63 crore to expedite the drinking water project at Chilakaluripet besides agreeing to construct Ambedkar Bhavan and Community Bhavans for BCs and Kapus. He instructed the District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti to provide the necessary three-acre land for Muslim burial ground.

The Chief Minister also examined the Village Health Clinic established here and other stalls and interacted with the doctors and the paramedical staff.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.