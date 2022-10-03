CM grants ₹1 crore aid for treatment of two-year-old girl

She has been suffering from a liver disease

She has been suffering from a liver disease

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla on Sunday said the State government sanctioned ₹1 crore financial aid for a two-year-old girl, Koppadi Hany, for treatment of a liver disease.

The parents of the girl appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to the flood-affected areas of the Konaseema region, to sanction the financial assistance for the treatment of the girl.

In an official release, Mr. Himanshu Shukla said, “₹1 crore aid has been sanctioned to meet the medical expenditure of the two-year-old girl. On Sunday, 13 injections (Cerezyme vials) have been sent to the Amalapuram government hospital to administer them to the girl.”