CM, Governor express shock over deaths due to snapping of live wire in Andhra Pradesh  

Flames engulf the autorickshaw on which a high-tension live wire fell, resulting in the death of five | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the loss of five lives in the accident that occurred near Chillakondaiapalli in Tadimarri Mandal of Sri Satya Sai district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has announced a payment of Rs.10 lakh per family of the deceased persons. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a tour in Paris, was briefed about the incident by the APSPDCL CMD H. H. Harinadh Rao.

The Governor and Chief Minister offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and asked officials to provide the best medical facility to the injured. District In-Charge Minister Gummanur Jayaram and Anantapur in-charge minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy too called the District Collector P. Basant Kumar to enquire about the accident and expressed their grief over the incident and promised all help to the affected families.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, and Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy visited the accident spot and assured financial help to the families of the deceased. Dharmavaram Telugu Desam Party in charge Paritala Sriram too visited the accident spot and blamed the government and department officials for not maintaining the 11KV lines properly, which had led to the entire incident. He demanded payment of ₹50 lakh per family of the deceased as financial assistance.

Sparks were witnessed last night on the pole by the farmers, but none of the APTRANSCO officials took note of it and that weakened the wire at that point leading to the snapping in the morning.

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy too demanded adequate financial help from the State government and expressed shock and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.