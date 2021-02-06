CM gives his nod for IT Park in Vizag

GUNTUR

06 February 2021 01:38 IST

‘It will house, among others, high-end skill university and incubation centre’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that every village should have Internet connectivity, an e-library, and dedicated optic network to enable the people to work from home.

Addressing a review meeting on the IT - Electronic Policy at his camp office on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said all village / ward secretariats should have Internet connectivity and higher bandwidth.

The Chief Minister also gave his nod for setting up an Integrated Technology Park in Visakhapatnam, where a high-end skill university, incubation centre, labs, IT office, State data centre and IT towers will be set up.

University for emerging technologies

“We are also setting up an Emerging Technologies University in Visakhapatnam, in which courses in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Block Chain Technologies, Data Analytics Sciences, Advanced Electronics, and IT applications in education, health, agriculture and water resources will be offered,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He also directed the officials to make estimates for setting up IT concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bengaluru in about 2,000 acres. These concept cities should have unique architecture styles, he said.

“In the post-COVID-19 situation, the concept of work from home is gaining acceptance, and we should create facilities for the purpose. We will also support the IT sector in a big way. I also want the officials to focus on the IT Park at Kopparthi. Our policy should aim at massive job creation and industrial investment,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary to CM Neelam Sawhney, IT Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Special Secretary B. Sundar, Commissioner for Technical Education M.M. Naik, and MD of APSFL M. Madhusudana Reddy were present.