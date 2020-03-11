CM for improvement of services at ESI hospitals

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to explore the possibility of utilising the services of doctors who pass out of the teaching hospitals and nursing colleges. The government plans to increase the number of teaching hospitals to 27 from the existing 11 and also set up a nursing college in each parliamentary constituency, he said at a review meeting on the Labour Department on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the facilities and services at the ESI hospitals should be utilised at the optimum level. He asked the officials to prepare proposals to improve the services in ESI hospitals and follow the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) rules while purchasing medicines/products . Vacancies in the Labour Department should be filled on priority basis, he said.

The officials said they noticed some irregularities in purchase of medicines by the ESI. Cosmetics were purchased in the place of medicines by the ESI, they said.

Responding to it, the Chief Minister said that there should be no room for anomalies in purchase of medicines for the workforce. He would write a letter to the Prime Minister about the pending LIC claims to the workers.

