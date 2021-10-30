CM for high-speed Internet to YSR Digital Libraries

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting a review meeting on digital libraries at his camp office on Friday.

Vijayawada

30 October 2021 00:07 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to equip the YSR digital libraries with advanced technologies and to provide high-speed Internet to each one of the 12,979 libraries being set up across Andhra Pradesh.

At a review meeting on the progress of works related to the libraries, at his camp office on Friday, Mr. Jagan instructed the Collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts to pay special attention to the construction of digital libraries in the respective districts.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the facilities should be useful to youth preparing for competitive examinations, and other sections.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works related to 4,530 digital libraries would be completed in the first phase by January 2022.

The Chief Minister said digital libraries, including computer equipment, in Phase-1 should be ready by Ugadi 2022, the second phase by December 2022 and Phase-3 by June 2023.

Industries and Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretaries Gopala Krishna Dwivedi (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) and G. Jaya Lakshmi (IT Electronics and Communications), Secretaries N. Srikant (energy) and N. Gulzar (finance) and others were present.