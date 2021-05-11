CM for floating global tenders for vaccine procurement

Officials told to ensure there is no rush at vaccination centres

Observing that completing the COVID vaccination drive would take at least six months if the State gets 1 crore vaccines a month, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to the officials to consider floating global tenders to procure enough quantities .

Only 19 lakh doses of vaccine are being supplied per month now, he said in a review meeting on COVID vaccination and disease control measures at his camp office on Monday. Mr. Jagan said though the States were at liberty to directly procure vaccines from the companies, the Centre had a say in the allocations. In spite of knowing this, some politicians with vested interests were spreading misinformation, which was causing panic, he said.

He asked the officials to strengthen the 104 helpline number and to make mock calls from time to time to monitor them. He ordered that patients who need not be hospitalised should be sent to COVID Care Centres. Arogya Mitra volunteers should be available in every hospital to help the patients and their families, he said.

Vaccine supply

Officials told the Chief Minister that the State had so far received 60,60,400 doses of Covishield and 12,89,560 doses of Covaxin. A total of 1,33,07,889 people aged above 45 were registered, of whom 41,08,917 were given the first dose and 13,35,744 both doses. He said officials should ensure there was no rush at vaccination centres and asked the officials to take steps for the establishment of PSA oxygen plants in teaching and community hospitals to meet the demand.

He instructed the DGP D. Gautam Sawang to submit a daily report on the implementation of curfew.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, COVID Command Control Chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal and others were present.