CM for augmentation of fisheries infra at ₹3,997 crore by 2022-end

The proposed facilities include fishing harbours, fish landing centres and aqua processing units

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to augment the infrastructure in the fisheries sector at an estimated to cost about ₹3,997 crore by the end of next year. The facilities planned as part of the initiative include fishing harbours, fish landing centres and aquaculture processing units.

During a review meeting on agriculture and its allied sectors here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the fishermen needed better infrastructure for achieving higher growth rate and that emphasis should be laid on processing units which would ensure substantial revenue.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the department had not only set the ball rolling for the construction of fishing harbours but also for setting up floating jetties in 20 locations. An action plan has been prepared for improving the facilities at 340 fish landing centres at a cost of ₹91 crore.

The construction of four fishing harbours is in progress, the officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who wanted those to be expedited.

Nadu-Nedu programme

As far as the farm sector is concerned, the Chief Minister ordered that priority should be given to the establishment of food processing units, multi-purpose centres and community hiring centres. “Besides, focus should be laid on improving the facilities at market yards under the Nadu-Nedu programme, and on the e-marketing system and farm mechanisation,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further exhorted the officials to speed up the establishment of millet seed-cum-processing units. Officials said land had been identified for the facilities.

The Chief Minister also discussed the status of the bulk milk cooling centres, functioning of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and the procurement of paddy and cotton. He also enquired about the action taken to ensure the payment of minimum support prices (MSP) for various farm produces.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Minister S. Appala Raju and Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy were among those present in the review meeting.