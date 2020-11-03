CM: focus on acquiring land for Kadapa, Gannavaram airports

He also reviews progress of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to focus on acquiring land for expansion of the Gannavaram international airport and the Kadapa airport.

At a review meeting on airports in the State on Tuesday, the officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that 98 acres should be acquired for the Bhogapuram international airport.

Similarly, land should be acquired for the airports at Orvakallu in Kurnool district and Dagadarthi in Nellore district.

The officials also informed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was evincing interest in the waterdrome project near Prakasam Barrage.

Landscaping

At another review meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to focus on landscaping at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at the PWD Grounds in Vijayawada. He also wanted the officials to ensure that the statue of Dr. Ambedkar was of high quality. A library, a museum and a gallery should be part of smriti vanam. “Display of the life sketch of Dr. Ambedkar should also be part of the project,” he said.

The officials made a PowerPoint presentation on two plans on the smriti vanam. They also explained the details of Ambedkar Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, Chaitanya Bhoomi in Mumbai, Ambedkar Memorial at Lakhanpur, and Prerana Sthal at Noida. They also made a presentation on the gallery and auditorium, and said that the works would be completed within 14 months from the date of commencement.