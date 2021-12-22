CM flays Opposition for casting aspersions on OTS scheme

Jagan says 52 lakh beneficiaries provided permanent registrations under the initiative

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku (One Time Settlement) scheme will ensure complete rights over the property, which, the beneficiaries can pass on to the next generations as an asset, can avail themselves of bank loans and can sell their property at a market rate without any hassles.

Mr. Jagan on Tuesday launched the scheme here and later addressed a public meeting. Under the scheme, over 52 lakh families would be given complete rights with the registered title of their houses.

“The last two-and-a-half years have not been easy with the pandemic causing severe financial distress. However, the government has credited ₹1.16 lakh crore to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without the interference of middlemen under various welfare schemes. Why would I take money from the poor in the name of OTS, when over ₹1.16 lakh crore has been provided through various schemes,” Mr. Jagan questioned in a retort to some opposition criticism.

Explaining about the OTS scheme, Mr. Jagan said that till now dwelling rights were provided to the people, but now the scenario had changed where registration with complete rights were being given.

The situation could be changed with OTS scheme, where the government was waiving ₹10,000 crore outstanding loans of 40 lakh beneficiaries who availed themselves of loans from the AP Housing Board Corporation since 2011, and beneficiaries would be given house documents with clear titles with free registration benefitting 52 lakh people.

Mr. Jagan distributed registered documents to 8.26 lakh people who have enrolled for OTS.

Similarly, people who had constructed houses in land allotted by the government with their own money and don't have full rights could register them by paying just ₹10 and secure their property.

The government had been spending ₹6,000 crore or registrations alone.

“Today, we have managed to create an asset value of ₹1.58 lakh crore, and the beneficiaries can avail the scheme by paying nominal amounts of ₹10,000 in villages, ₹15,000 in municipalities, and ₹20,000 in municipal corporations. In case the loan amount is less than the stipulated amounts, the beneficiaries can then pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property. The scheme has been extended till Ugadi (April 2),” said Mr. Jagan.

Taking a dig at Opposition leader and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and a few media houses, he said they were not able to digest the good initiatives that were being provided to the poor and questioned why the previous government did not implement the scheme when it was in power.