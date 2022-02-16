CM felicitates U-19 cricketer Rasheed
The young cricketer to get a job of police SI after graduation
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated Sk. Rasheed, the 18-year-old cricket sensation from Guntur.
Rasheed, vice-captain of India Under-19 cricket team, played a key role in the team’s win in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup played in the Caribbean Islands recently. Home Minister M. Sucharita, Andhra Cricket Association president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy were present.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to provide a job as a police sub-inspector to Rasheed after he completes his graduation studies.
