CM felicitates Naval officer

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitated Patarlapalli Swathi, who circumnavigated the globe on a sailing vessel.

Swathi, Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy, was part of six-member team that circumnavigated the globe in eight months. The team started its journey on September 10 last year and returned to Goa on May 21. The voyage is christened Navika Sagar Parikrama. She hails from Visakhapatnam.

Showering praises on Lt. Cdr. Swathi, Mr. Naidu said that the youth should take inspiration from her courage and valour. Her voyage remains in the history. Despite hardships she and her team succeeded , he said.