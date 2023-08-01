CM failed in providing drinking water to villages in Palnadu district, says Lokesh

August 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to provide tap water connections to the residents of the villages in the drought-prone Palnadu district.

The Yuva Galam padayatra of Mr. Lokesh entered Palnadu district from Prakasam district via Mupparajupalem village in Vinukonda Assembly constituency on August 1 (Tuesday). He will continue his padayatra in Vinukonda constituency for the next four days.

The residents of Mupparajupalem village complained that they did not have access to drinking water and that they had been suffering from the high fluoride content in drinking water. The village needs an overhead water tank and tap connections to all 400 households, they said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making tall claims on the implementation of welfare schemes, but he has failed in even providing drinking water to the villagers, said Mr. Lokesh.

He alleged that the State government did not properly implement the Central welfare schemes to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the rural areas.

“Andhra Pradesh has bagged 18th rank among the States in implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, will set up water grids through which all households will get safe drinking water,” said the TDP leader.

He also promised to reduce the input costs for the agriculture sector and ensure remunerative prices for the farm produces.

The TDP leaders from the districts of Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla and Guntur participated in the Yuva Galam padayatra. TDP Vinukonda in-charge G.V. Anjanneylu, former Ministers Kanna Lakshminarayana, P. Pulla Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu, Alapati Raja and others welcomed Lokesh to Palnadu district.