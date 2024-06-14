CM extends financial support to land case victim

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended a financial support of ₹5 lakh and sanctioned a pension of ₹10,000 a month to Sai Lakshmi Chandana, daughter of Arudra, of Annavaram village in Kakinada District, who was allegedly harassed by former Minister and YSRCP leader Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao in a land issue. Ms. Arudra, along with her wheelchair-bound daughter, met Mr. Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi and narrated the ordeals her family faced during the YSRCP’s tenure. Mr. Naidu assured that the culprits in the land case would be brought to book.