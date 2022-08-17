CM expresses condolences over death of ITBP jawan

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 GUNTUR
August 17, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of ITBP Jawan Devarenti Rajsekhar and his colleagues who lost their lives in line of duty when the bus, in which they were travelling, fell into a gorge at Srinagar in Kashmir.

The Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Jawan D Rajsekhar hails from Devapatla village of Sambepalli Mandal in Annamayya district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app