CM explores options for abolishing Council, passing Bills on Capital

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday discussed the strategy to be adopted for abolishing the Legislative Council, in a meeting with Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Advocate-General Sriram Subrahmanyam and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

They also explored the options available for getting the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills passed in the Assembly against the backdrop of their reference by the Council to a select committee on January 22 amid stiff resistance by over 15 Ministers and YSR Congress MLCs.

Besides, the Chief Minister and his close confidantes deliberated on the fallout of the High Court directions against the proposed shifting of capital from Amaravati and petitions filed by the farmers who gave about 33,000 acres under the land pooling scheme for the construction of capital city, during the TDP regime.

It may be noted that the special session of the Legislative Assembly had been extended to January 27 with the sole agenda of devising ways to disband the Council, which Mr. Jagan himself recommended in the Assembly on January 23 citing huge annual expenditure (₹60 crore) and the undemocratic means through which it (the Upper House) obstructed important government business.