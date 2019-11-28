CM: ensure prompt fee reimbursement in colleges

All the students pursuing higher education in the State will get complete reimbursement of their fee, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

“This apart, they will also be given an allowance of ₹20,000 towards meeting their board and lodging expenses at their educational institutions,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a review meeting with the officials of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission.

The government would bring about changes in the college curriculum to suit the industry requirement, and thereby ensure employment to the students, he said.

Honours degree

“Since the students would have to undergo one-year apprenticeship after their UG and PG courses, their degrees would be considered as Honours degree,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to give six months time to the colleges to streamline their administration and ensure prompt disbursal of money under fee reimbursement. He also directed them to initiate action if the colleges failed to do so.

Commission Chairman Justice V. Eswaraiah and its members brought to the notice of the Chief Minister certain lacunae in the colleges.

They said that the teaching staff did not meet the qualification criterion as laid down by the All India Council for Technical Education. They also highlighted issues such as improper maintenance of salary records and attendance records of both the staff and the students.

English medium

Mr. Justice Eswaraiah lauded the Chief Minister’s decision to implement English as a medium of instruction in all the primary schools in the State. He said that learning English would help the students scale greater heights in their careers.