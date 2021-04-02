CM enquires about Roja’s health

CHITTOOR

02 April 2021 23:41 IST

The Nagari MLA is recuperating from surgeries at a Chennai hospital

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke to Nagari MLA R.K. Roja, who was convalescing after undergoing twin surgeries at a private hospital in Chennai, and enquired about her health.

Her family members said that Ms. Roja got emotional while expressing her inability to join the campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was said to have advised her to take rest, and told her that the campaign would be taken care of by the party leaders.

The Chief Minister also praised Ms. Roja for her bold initiatives in strengthening the party in her Assembly constituency and for ensuring the party’s victory both in the Puttur and Nagari municipalities recently.

Meanwhile, the party cadre and Ms. Roja’s fans performed special puja at various temples in Nindra, Nagari, Puttur, Vadamalapeta and Vijayapuram mandals, and prayed for her speedy recovery.