Andhra Pradesh

CM ends 23-month Chandi Yagam with ‘purnahuti’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy concluding the yagam at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy concluding the yagam at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOU-E-MAIL

more-in

It was performed seeking Jagan’s poll victory

A ritual performed for 23 months for the success of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections in the State came to a close on Monday. Sri Maharudra Satha Dwisahasra Chandi Yagam that began on July 29, 2017, was closed with a ‘purnahuti’ performed by Mr. Jagan who took time off to perform the rituals in the fields outside Tadepalli village where the Chief Minister resides.

The Chief Minister then felicitated the ‘ritwiks’ who performed the yagam with silk shawls and gold bracelets for their efforts.

The organisers of the yagam, speaking to the media later, said that the yagam was performed for the victory of Mr. Jagan and also the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh people who were facing so many challenges.

The pradhana archaka, Sivarama Prasada Sarma, who performed the yagam said that Mr. Jagan who won the elections with such a big majority performed the ‘purnahuti’(closing ritual) to strengthen the impact of the yagna which was conducted for one year and 11 months. Everything would work in the favour of A.P. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help in the development of the State, he said. Starting with the Panchanga Sravanam on Ugadi Day, astrologers and archakas have been predicting Mr. Jagan’s victory.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
religious event
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2019 11:20:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-ends-23-month-chandi-yagam-with-purnahuti/article28258437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story