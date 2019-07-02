CM ends 23-month Chandi Yagam with ‘purnahuti’

A ritual performed for 23 months for the success of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections in the State came to a close on Monday. Sri Maharudra Satha Dwisahasra Chandi Yagam that began on July 29, 2017, was closed with a ‘purnahuti’ performed by Mr. Jagan who took time off to perform the rituals in the fields outside Tadepalli village where the Chief Minister resides.

The Chief Minister then felicitated the ‘ritwiks’ who performed the yagam with silk shawls and gold bracelets for their efforts.

The organisers of the yagam, speaking to the media later, said that the yagam was performed for the victory of Mr. Jagan and also the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh people who were facing so many challenges.

The pradhana archaka, Sivarama Prasada Sarma, who performed the yagam said that Mr. Jagan who won the elections with such a big majority performed the ‘purnahuti’(closing ritual) to strengthen the impact of the yagna which was conducted for one year and 11 months. Everything would work in the favour of A.P. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help in the development of the State, he said. Starting with the Panchanga Sravanam on Ugadi Day, astrologers and archakas have been predicting Mr. Jagan’s victory.